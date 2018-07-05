Second arrest over murder in Grays

5 July 2018, 10:28

Generic Police Pic

There has been a second arrest in connection with the murder of a man in Grays.

65 year old John Hicks was found in London Road in the early hours of Tuesday with a head injury. He died in hospital the next day.

A 47 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this morning.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested yesterday evening.

Both currently remain in custody.

A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place later today.

