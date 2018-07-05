Second arrest over murder in Grays
5 July 2018, 10:28
There has been a second arrest in connection with the murder of a man in Grays.
65 year old John Hicks was found in London Road in the early hours of Tuesday with a head injury. He died in hospital the next day.
A 47 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this morning.
A 19-year-old man was also arrested yesterday evening.
Both currently remain in custody.
A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place later today.