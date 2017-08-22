South Ockendon Murder Investigation Update

Detectives have released the descriptions of two men they want to speak to in connection with a murder investigation in South Ockendon.

Officers received reports that a man had suffered serious knife injuries at a property in Eden Green at around 1pm yesterday.

The victim, who has been provisionally identified as Daniel Adger, 34 from South Ockendon, was taken to hospital but sadly died upon arrival.

Witnesses described the first suspect as black, with short black hair possibly styled into dreadlocks. He wore a camouflage type shirt.

They described the second suspect as black and possibly of mixed heritage. He wore dark clothing.

Both were believed to be aged between 20 and 35 and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall.

One was carrying a large machete.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We’re progressing our investigation and are carrying out house to house enquiries.

“At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider risk to the general public.

“I am asking people living nearby to please check their gardens and bins for any weapons or discarded clothing and to contact us if they find anything suspicious.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV or drivers who were in the area between 12pm and 2pm and have dashcam footage, as they may have filmed something they hadn’t noticed, but which might help us with our enquiries.”

A section of Eden Green and a nearby property remain cordoned off for further forensic examination work.