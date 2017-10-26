Southend Hospital Responds To New Care Scheme

26 October 2017, 17:22

Brookfields Beds

Southend Hospital says at this time it has no intention of backing a pilot scheme that would see hospital patients recovering in local people's spare rooms to help ease bed blocking.

The trust said it won't support the scheme until "necessary safeguarding arrangements" are in place.

Hosts - who would need no previous care experience - could earn 50 pounds a night to offer up their services.

In a statement Tom Abell, Deputy Chief Executive of Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:

"Whilst we welcome and encourage new ideas and innovation, there is no intention and there never has been for the hospital to support this pilot at this time. We will never compromise the safety and quality of care for patients and we will not support this pilot until the necessary safeguarding and quality arrangements are in place and there has been full engagement and discussion with our local communities on the proposal, this will happen after a period of detailed work and scoping that we have requested."

 

