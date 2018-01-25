Southend Man Jailed For Historic Sexual Offences

A 74-year-old man from Southend has been jailed for a number of sexual offences in the 1970s.

Neil Duncan, 74 a retired musician of Kingfisher Close was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 January. Duncan will also be made to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

Duncan had previously pleaded guilty on 5 December 2017 to the following 39 offences relating to six male victims:

- One count of attempted buggery with a victim aged under 16;

- Seven counts of buggery with a victim aged under 16;

- One count of incitement to commit buggery;

- 13 counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14 years;

- 15 counts of indecent assault on a male under the age of 16 years; and,

- Two counts of making indecent images.

Detective Constable Amy Dobner, from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences (CASO) Command, said: "Duncan is a prolific offender who spent the 1970s abusing young children. I am grateful that they have since come forward so that we could take the necessary action to bring him before the courts.

"I would like to take this opportunity to praise their bravery and resolve, and hope that today will further help them move on with their lives, knowing that Duncan has been punished for his crimes."

Police were first contacted by one of Duncan's victims in March 2016. Three other victims subsequently came forward towards the end of 2016 and early 2017. They all told officers that they had been assaulted by Duncan as young boys in the 1970s.

Duncan would show the boys pornographic material before forcing them to perform sex acts.

Officers quickly established that he had offended across west London and the Home Counties.

Duncan was arrested on 4 August 2016. A number of computers were seized and found to contain indecent images.

Officers also discovered several diaries that were kept by Duncan which corroborated the allegations.

He was charged in mid-August 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector John Foulkes of CASO said: "Given the number of victims and offences that Duncan has admitted to, it cannot be ruled out that there are other victims who have yet to contact police.

"I would urge anyone who has been abused by Neil Duncan to come forward and speak to police where you will be supported by specially trained officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnet Child Abuse and Sexual Offences team on 020 8733 5139.