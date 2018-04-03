Southend Trials One-Stop Shop For Cancer Diagnosis

3 April 2018, 07:15

hospital ward generic

A new one-stop shop to speed up cancer diagnoses is being trialled at Southend Hospital.

It is one of 10 centres across the UK that GPs can refer patients to - who are suffering from "vague" symptoms like unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain and fatigue.

They'll then have multiple tests for different cancers - and some will be given a diagnosis or the all-clear on the same day.

NHS England says it's to try and get a quick diagnosis in those not showing "alarm" symptoms for a specific type of cancer.

