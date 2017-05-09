Stansted Delays Following Faults With Security Scanners

Traveller Leader Jailed After Failing To Clear Land In Wickford
The leader of a traveller family has been jailed for 35 days after defying a court order to clear land in Wickford, which local residents fear could become another Dale Farm.
Passengers have missed their flights after FOUR HOURS of security scanner delays at Stansted.
Long queues formed this morning after a fault developed with the technology.
A Stansted Airport spokesperson said: "Due to a technical issue earlier this morning with a number of X-ray machines in the main security area, throughput capacity was reduced, taking extra time to process passengers.
"Engineers rectified the issue and additional measures were put in place to minimise the impact to passengers and assist them with their onward journey.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. The area has now returned to normal."
It's been a tough night for UKIP as the local election results came in for Essex County Council - with the party losing ALL SIX of it's seats.
The family of a missing man from Essex who was last seen in Norfolk have described him as a doting father.
There is just under a week left to have your say on plans for the Police and Crime Commissioner to take on responsibility for the fire service too.
