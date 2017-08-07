Stansted Airport Gets New CEO In Manchester Swap

Ken O’Toole, currently Chief Executive Officer at Manchester Airport, has been appointed as the new CEO at London Stansted.

Andrew Cowan, Stansted's current CEO who has lead the airport since April 2016, will replace Ken as Chief Executive Officer at Manchester Airport. The changes will come into effect in September.

Ken O’Toole will take up the role and lead the airport’s management team and over 1,600 MAG staff as it plays a critical role in providing runway capacity in the South East of England over the next 10-15 years. In July, Stansted passed the 25 million passengers a year landmark for the first time in its history, and with planning permission secured for a new £130 million arrivals building, Ken will oversee the airport’s continued planned investment and growth agendas.

The airport has recently consulted with the local community on its intention to submit a planning application in the coming months to seek approval to increase the number of flights and passengers permitted at Stansted to make full use of the existing single runway and airport infrastructure.

Ken will also focus on further expanding Stansted’s extensive route network following the recent announcement of new scheduled flights to New York and Boston with Primera Air from April 2018, the continued growth of Ryanair at its biggest base and the arrival this summer of Jet2.com at Stansted, the first time the airline has operated from an airport in the south-east of England.

Charlie Cornish, Chief Executive, MAG, said: "Both Ken and Andrew have demonstrated they are first class airport leaders during their career at MAG. I am pleased to have appointed them as the new CEOs of London Stansted and Manchester respectively.

"I know that they will successfully develop their airports further as they play an even bigger role providing the global connectivity and runway capacity that this country needs in the coming years. Both airports are about to embark on significant periods of development and investment, and Ken and Andrew are the right people to lead them during this critical time."

Ken O’Toole has led Manchester Airport since February 2013 and is an Executive Director of MAG, sitting on its Board. Prior to joining MAG, Ken spent six years with Ryanair, joining initially as Head of Revenue Management and latterly as Director of New Route Development. Ken is a qualified Chartered Accountant and his previous experience includes Musgrave Group, a leading Irish and UK based retailer, and Credit Suisse First Boston.