Teen Arrested Following Chelmsford Murder

A teenager's been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was stabbed in Chelmsford last week.

47 year old Lee Evans was found injured in Cromar Way just before 1am on June 22nd and was pronounced dead around an hour later.



Essex Police say a 19-year-old man from Chelmsford is currently in custody after being arrested this morning.



A post-mortem examination found Mr Evans suffered multiple stab wounds.



In a written tribute, Mr Evans' family described him as a "kind, protective and loving person" who "idolised his son, and loved his nephews".