Teen Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter Of Polish Man In Harlow

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of "hard-working'' Polish man Arkadiusz Jozwik.

Mr Jozwik, 40, was attacked outside a row of takeaway shops in Harlow on August 27, two months after the vote to leave the EU.



Initial reports suggested the attack was a possible hate crime, but it is understood that prosecutors are not treating it as such.



Mr Jozwik died of head injuries in hospital two days after the attack in The Stow shopping precinct.



The 15-year-old boy, from Harlow, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied manslaughter during a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.



The boy, of slight build, wore a tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers for the hearing, and sat beside his father, who wore a hooded top and jeans.



The teenager was bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 24 for trial. Judge Charles Gratwicke said the date is provisional. The trial is estimated to last seven days.



In a tribute issued at the time, the family of Mr Jozwik, known as Arek to his friends, said: "He was a hard-working man who loved spending time with his family, specifically his nephew, with whom he loved to play table football.''



Five more teenage boys who were arrested in connection with Mr Jozwik's death were told they would face no further action by Essex Police owing to a lack of evidence.