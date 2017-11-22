Teen Sentenced After Fatal Moped Crash In Chelmsford

A teenager who drove into the back of a moped has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving.

Marc Hensby was driving his Vauxhall Corsa in the middle lane of the Colchester-bound carriageway of the A138 at Springfield in Chelmsford at 10.45pm on June 16, 2016.

He claimed he did not see David Crow’s moped in front of him.

Mr Crow, 59, from Ingatestone, was thrown from the Yamaha as a result of the impact of the collision and sadly died at the scene, despite the efforts of passers-by and paramedics.

Hensby’s car, which he had owned for two days, collided with the nearside barrier and rebounded into carriageway before colliding with the offside central barrier.

The 18-year-old, of Spring Close, Little Baddow, was charged with causing death by careless driving.

He pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 7 and was sentenced today, Tuesday, November 21.

He was handed a two year community order, banned from driving for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work and pay a £85 victim surcharge.