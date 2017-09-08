Teen Sentenced For Manslaughter Of Polish Man

8 September 2017, 12:31

Arek Jozwik

A 16-year-old boy who killed a Polish man with a "superman punch" in Harlow last year, has been detained for three years in a young offender's institution for manslaughter.

The defendant was 15 years old at the time of the attack.

He denied the manslaughter of Arkadiusz Jozwik, but was found guilty after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

40 year old Mr Jozwik, was out with two friends when he was set upon outside a row of takeaway shops in The Stow area of the town on the night of August 27th 2016.

He died two days later in hospital from head injuries.

Judge Patricia Lynch said she took the boy's youth into account when considering her sentence.

