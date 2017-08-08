Teenager Charged With Murder Of John Pordage In Chelmsford

Chelmsford Field Searched In Murder Investigation
A field in Chelmsford has been searched as part of investigation work following a fatal shooting in the city.
A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
The 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford, who was arrested on Sunday August 6, has been charged today (Tuesday, August 8) with murder.
He is also facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon, handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.
Detectives urgently need to trace Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.
Police in Essex urgently need to find two teenage boys in connection with a fatal shooting in the town over the weekend.
Tributes have been paid to a "humble, caring young man" who died after he was shot in Chelmsford.
