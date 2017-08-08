Teenager Charged With Murder Of John Pordage In Chelmsford

By Rachel Babbage, 8th August 2017, 07:46

John Pordage

Comments

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.

The 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford, who was arrested on Sunday August 6, has been charged today (Tuesday, August 8) with murder.

He is also facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon, handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice. 

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

