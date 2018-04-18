Teenager Charged With Murder Of John Pordage

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man outside a petrol station in Chelmsford last August.

18 year old Bradley Blundell will appear before magistrates later, accused of killing John Pordage.

The 34 year old was fatally shot in the chest at a garage on Baddow Road, after a night out.

Blundell, of Cromwell Close in Boreham, was arrested after attending a police station in Amsterdam at the end of March.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.