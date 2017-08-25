Three Arrests On Suspicion Of Murder After South Ockenden Death

Police have arrested three people on suspicion murder following the death of a man in South Ockendon.

Officers investigating the death of Daniel Adger, 34 from South Ockendon, arrested a 50-year-old man from Grays, a 42-year-old man from Tilbury and a 31-year-old woman from South Ockendon in the early hours of today (Friday, August 25). They remain in custody for questioning.

Police received reports that a man had suffered serious knife injuries at a property in Eden Green at around 1pm on Monday, August 21. The victim was taken to hospital but sadly died upon arrival.

Witnesses described the first suspect as black, with short black hair possibly styled into dreadlocks. He wore a camouflage type shirt. They described the second suspect as black and possibly of mixed heritage. He wore dark clothing.

Both were believed to be aged between 20 and 35 and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall. One was carrying a large machete.

A post mortem examination was carried out Wednesday, August 23, which found he died as a result of multiple injuries.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our investigation has progressed further with three people arrested this morning.

"We are continuing to appeal for information and we urged anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area between 12pm and 2pm on Monday, August 21, as they may have filmed something they hadn’t noticed, but which might help us with our enquiries.

"We want to reassure people that we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider risk to the general public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harlow Major Investigation Team on 01279 621802 or email scdappeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.