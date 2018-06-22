Tilbury Docker Puppet Unveiled

As part of celebrations at Tilbury Docks today, marking 70 years since the Windrush generation first arrived there back in 1948, a four metre tall puppet of a docker has been unveiled.

Kinetika, the renowned international outdoor arts company, was commissioned by the Tilbury on the Thames Trust to create the piece, based on the many dockers who once worked on the docks in Tilbury.