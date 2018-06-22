Tilbury Docker Puppet Unveiled
22 June 2018, 15:06
As part of celebrations at Tilbury Docks today, marking 70 years since the Windrush generation first arrived there back in 1948, a four metre tall puppet of a docker has been unveiled.
Kinetika, the renowned international outdoor arts company, was commissioned by the Tilbury on the Thames Trust to create the piece, based on the many dockers who once worked on the docks in Tilbury.
Kinetika has been running workshops over the last few months to gather ideas and research how the Tilbury Docker puppet should look and what he should wear.
Students from Gateway Academy and South Essex College have all played a part in designing the puppet.