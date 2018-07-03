Trial date set for teen accused of Romford murder

A 16 year old boy will go on trial in November accused of murdering a teenager at a birthday party in Romford.

Jordan Douherty, from Grays, was beaten and stabbed by ten attackers near a community centre last month - during a mass brawl.

It happened on Saturday June 23rd.

The 15 year old victim, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, was killed in seconds amid violent scenes after around 300 teenagers spilled on to the street from the party.

He was stabbed twice in the chest, suffering a fatal wound to the heart.

A 16 year old boy was arrested at an address in Newham and charged with murder.

The defendant, who cannot be identified, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Anthony Leonard QC.

He spoke to confirm his name and nationality during a briefing hearing.

The judge set a three-week trial from November 26 and a plea hearing on September 17.

He remanded the boy into custody.