Tributes To "Gorgeous" Man Killed After Harlow Assault

More Than 500 Reports Of Child Neglect In Essex 2016/17
The NSPCC refers an average of ten reports of child neglect every week to Essex police and social services.
A wife has paid tribute to her "gorgeous husband" of eight weeks, who died after being assaulted in Harlow.
Police were called with reports of a fight at the Poplar Kitten pub in Tawneys Road just after 10.40pm on Thursday, August 17.
A 48-year-old man from Harlow suffered a head injury and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he sadly died on Saturday, August 19.
Police are now able to identify him as Andrew Watt, of Bush Fair.
His wife Sarah Watt said: "Tragically my best friend and gorgeous husband was taken away from me.
"We had only been married for eight weeks. Our wedding day was the most amazing day of our lives. He was the love of my life.
"Andy was the most infectious person I have ever known. He was loving, caring, funny, and a fantastic friend, brother, nephew and son. His friends and family are devastated, as am I, and we are going to miss him dearly.
"He was a popular figure who was loved by all. But most of all of he was my husband, who I miss more than words can ever say.
"I am absolutely heartbroken.
"I wish for privacy at this time so please give me time to grieve."
Two men aged 23 and 26 from Harlow were arrested on suspicion of GBH and released on bail until September 15, pending further enquiries.
With exactly one month until this year's Invictus Games in Canada, Heart speaks to a wheelchair racer from Essex who's taking part.
Essex County Council has spent £74 million creating 2,500 new school places here.
Descriptions of two men have been released as part of South Ockendon murder investigation.
