Twelve New Routes Take Off From Southend

Fatal House Fire In Braintree
Essex Police have confirmed a woman and a child have died in a housefire in Braintree last night.
Croatia, Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary are among the twelve new destinations confirmed from London Southend Airport in 2017.
Flybe flights to Cologne, Lyon and Milan take off on 1st May, with Budapest starting on 4th May, followed by flights to Venice on 7th May, Prague on 8th May then Vienna and Reus on 10th May. Dubrovnik begins on 16th May, the only scheduled direct London airport route to the French city of Figari starts on 19th May, followed by Perpignan on 25th May and Zadar on 27th May.
The new routes will be operated by two E195 aircraft, each with 118 seats each, which will be based at the south Essex terminal. The routes are expected to fly around 600,000 passengers per year and bring the total number from London Southend to 28.
Glyn Jones, CEO at London Southend Airport said: “Our recently completed customer research shows that there is a real desire for more city breaks to cater for the emerging ‘Weekender’ trend.
"With six trains an hour, London Southend Airport is just 45-mins by train from the east London hub of Stratford; it means you could be in our departure lounge in under an hour."
Essex Police have confirmed a woman and a child have died in a housefire in Braintree last night.
A man from Colchester has been jailed for life for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.
Four men have been convicted of manipulating and exploiting teenage girls for sex in Essex.
A former stockbroker who murdered the mother of his two young children at their Essex home after cheating on her, has been jailed for life.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
2:30pm - 4:30pm
Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas
14:41
Elton John Step Into Christmas
14:31
Michael Buble Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
13:56
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments