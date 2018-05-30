Two Not Guilty Of Murder After Death In Grays

Two men have been found not guilty of murder, after a man was stabbed six times in Grays last summer.

Kevin Malthouse, 24, from Stanford-le-Hope, died after a fight involving a group of men in Blackshots Lane, at around 12.35am on July 1st last year.

Three other men were seriously injured.

Jack Taylor, 19, of Oakley Close, Grays, and Dusan Samardzija, 23, of no fixed address, were both charged with murder and three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They denied the charges and stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, April 23.

A jury found them both not guilty of all charges today.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Al Pitcher, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “We carried out a thorough investigation into Kevin Malthouse’s death and the jury have reached their verdicts after consideration of all the evidence we have presented to them in this case.

“My thoughts are very much with Kevin’s family at this difficult time.”