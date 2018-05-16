Two teenagers arrested after Southend murder

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 19 year old who was stabbed to death in Southend on Monday.

The 18 year old man from Leigh-on-Sea and 17 year old boy from Shoeburyness are currently in custody for questioning.

It follows a disturbance involving a group of men in Farringdon Service Road at around 9pm on Monday.

Essex Police have stepped up patrols in Southend town centre and have been using stop and search powers in the High Street overnight.

An area in front of The Forum currently remains closed while forensic examination work is carried out.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our enquiries are progressing and while we continue to keep an open mind as to the motive behind this attack, we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“There were a large number of people in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward as they may have information, however small, that could assist with our investigation.”

Southend district commander Chief Inspector Neil Pudney said: “I understand residents will be very concerned, so I have extra officers patrolling the area to provide a visible presence and urge anyone with information to please talk to them."

Essex Police are asking witnesses, anyone in the area of The Forum between 8pm and 9pm or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Rayleigh Major Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident 1258 of May 14.