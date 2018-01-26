Two Witnesses Wanted After Attempted Rape In Witham

Essex Police are appealing for two people who could be key witnesses to an attempted rape in Witham, to come forward.

The woman in her 20s was attacked at around 8.45am on Wednesday January 3 as she walked along a pathway Powers Hall End and Bluebell Close/Bramble Road, Witham. She managed to fight off the man and got away.

As police continue to investigate the incident they are releasing dash-cam footage of two people we believe could be key witnesses and could help with the investigation.

The witnesses are:

A woman with a pushchair who walks out from the alleyway near to the Witham 3rd (St Nicolas) Scout & Guide Group. The woman is caught on camera at 8.54am on the day of the incident and she walks in the direction of the Spring Lodge Veterinary Surgery and Powers Hall End.

A man wearing a red beanie hat with a dark bag over his shoulder is captured at 8.53am walking from Bramble Road towards the footpath in the direction of the scene of the attack. At 8.57am the same man is seen walking along Powers Hall End in the direction of the roundabout with Flora Road.

Here is footage of the witnesses:

Police would like to hear from both individuals who could hold key information about the incident or the man responsible.

They are also keen to hear from anyone using the pathway near to Bramble Road between 8.30am and 9.15am on Wednesday January 3.

They would also like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area of Bluebell Close, Bramble Road, Harebell Drive, Campion Way and Powers Hall End.

Anybody with information can contact the Stanway Major Investigation Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk