Up To 20,000 School Staff In Essex Unpaid Before Bank Holiday

By Rachel Babbage, 25th August 2017, 09:17

Cash

Up to 20,000 school staff in Essex haven't been paid this month.

Because of an internal process failure, many schools employees who would have expected to receive their monthly salary payment tomorrow (Friday 25 August) will now be paid on Tuesday 29 August.

A full investigation is already underway and everyone affected has been written to with a full apology.

It is understood that as many as 20,000 school employees may be affected. The Council's payroll team will be on hand to offer information and advice from 8.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow (Friday 25 August).

Councillor Louise McKinlay, Cabinet for Resources, said: "We are extremely sorry that this error happened and we have launched a full investigation to understand why it occurred and ensure it does not happen again.

"We will offer all the help, support and advice we are able to provide to affected schools employees tomorrow and will have a team standing by to deal with calls.

"Because the actual pay date for affected employees is Saturday 26 August, standing orders and direct debits due then should be processed on Tuesday after the bank holiday, but we will be able to advise schools employees with any concerns they may have."

The county council has released a full list of the 308 schools where staff are affected. 

Any staff who think they will experience particular difficulties over the bank holiday weekend are advised to contact the council via their customer contact centre on 03457 430430. 

See their frequently asked questions  for more information.

The full list of affected schools is:

 

