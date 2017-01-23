Wife's Appeal After Man Left Seriously Injured

Proposed Increase To Police Part Of Council Tax
The wife of a man who was left with serious head injuries after an assault in Chelmsford a month ago, has appealed for anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.
Chris Naya (pictured) who's 35 and from Manningtree was discovered in Central Park shortly before 1.50am on 22nd of December.
He was unconscious and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
Mr Naya's wife, Jessica, told Heart the last month, for her and their children, has been "very hard" with him still being in hospital.
She said "we're quite a close family and it was just a big shock. We miss him at home everyday."
Police want to speak to anyone who might have more information about what happened.
Detective Sergeant Phil Greaves, of Chelmsford CID, said: "Fortunately Chris has made really good progress in his recovery and has been able to talk with friends and family.
"What we know at this time is that Chris has said that he was struck in the head in Central Park close to the footbridge that leads into Upper Bridge Road.
"Although we cannot be sure at this time exactly what Chris was hit with, we believe that it was from someone punching him.
"Chris has suffered a significant injury and although he is recovering... it is likely that it will be a considerable amount of time before he is able to leave hospital."
They say that they also know that Mr Naya's Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone is missing.
CCTV footage in the area where he was attacked, also shows that there were people in the park around the time he was there and police would like anyone there that night with information, to come forward.
