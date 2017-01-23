Wife's Appeal After Man Left Seriously Injured

The wife of a man who was left with serious head injuries after an assault in Chelmsford a month ago, has appealed for anyone with information about what happened, to come forward.

Chris Naya (pictured) who's 35 and from Manningtree was discovered in Central Park shortly before 1.50am on 22nd of December.