Woman Charged Over Fatal Dog Attack In Halstead

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of three-year-old Dexter Neal who was attacked by a dog in Halstead in August 2016.

The CPS East of England has authorised Essex Police to charge Jade Dunne, 29, of Parker Way, Halstead, with owning a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.



The charge is in connection with the death of Dexter at her home on August 18, 2016.



The dog, an American Bulldog called Ruby, has since been destroyed.



Dunne has been released on bail to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday March 27th.

