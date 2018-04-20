Woman Dies On Road Near Lakeside Following Assault

Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a woman in West Thurrock this morning.

Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a woman in West Thurrock this morning (Friday, April 20).



Officers were called at around 8.30am with reports a woman had been assaulted near to the A1306 Arterial Road.



When they arrived, they found a woman who was seriously injured.



However, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died a short time later.



A 31 year-old man from Birmingham was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.



Essex police are thanking the members of the public who tried to help the victim and detained the man before their officers arrived.



They're also asking anyone who saw what happened or who was driving in the area and has dash cam footage or any other information to please call them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.