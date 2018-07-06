Woman Raped In Southend

Detectives are investigating a rape which happened in Southend on Wednesday night and are appealing for people to come forward with any information they may have.

Officers were called with reports that a woman in her 20s had been attacked on Pier Hill around 11.30pm on July 4th.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Steve Franklin said “We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a woman in distress around the Pier Hill area at this time. Please contact myself or the Southend Crime and Public Protection Unit on 101, quoting reference 42/94724/18.”

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.