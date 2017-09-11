Woman Raped In Tilbury

11 September 2017, 06:36

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in Tilbury.

The victim was approached by a man in an alleyway adjacent to Tilbury Taxis at around 11pm on Saturday, September 9.

The man forced her to a green area near to Church Road where he attacked her.

Detective Inspector Natalia Ross said: “I need anyone who may have seen either the man or the victim in this area to come forward.

"I especially need to speak to you if you had a woman knocking at your door in the early hours of this morning or if you’ve got CCTV covering this area.

"This was a horrible attack and it’s really important we find the man responsible."

The man has been described as white, around 40 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.

The victim has been safeguarded and is being supported by specialist officers.

If you saw either the man or the woman, have any CCTV or have any other information about the incident, please contact the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team at Grays police station on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

