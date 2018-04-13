Martin And Su Have A BIG Surprise For Amazing Essex Charity!

Global's Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that gives a voice to small but brilliant projects across the UK including Action For Family Carers, based in Maldon, which supports more than 800 young carers across Essex by enabling them to have a life outside of their caring roles and to reach their potential.

The charity was hoping for a grant of £41,526 but thanks to the Heart listeners' generosity, Global’s Make Some Noise donated double that amount and Heart Breakfast's Martin and Su presented the charity with a cheque for £83,000!

The money raised by Heart Essex and Global’s Make Some Noise will completely fund the cost of four support workers in schools across Essex delivering life-changing benefits for the young people helped by Action For Family Carers.

Heart Essex Managing Editor, James Keen said: "Global’s Make Some Noise plays such an important role in raising awareness of small charities like Action For Family Carers.

"The kindness of listeners means that Global’s Make Some Noise can double its donation, which will help Action For Family Carers look after even more young people in Essex who do such a fantastic job looking after others."

Heather Beach, Head of Carer Services at Action For Family Carers: "We cannot thank Heart Essex and its listeners enough for their incredible support.

"As a beneficiary of Global’s Make Some Noise, we were hoping for a grant of £41,526 but when they surprised us with a cheque for £83,000 we were totally overwhelmed!"

We’d just like to take this opportunity to say a huge THANK YOU to every single one of you who text in and donated money, or got involved with one of our events…

At Cineworld hundreds of you enjoyed our festive film screening of Elf!

Thousands of you sponsored Su's Skydive and attended Ladies Day at Chelmsford City Racecourse

Loads of you joined Su for afternoon tea at Pontlands Park whilst others enjoyed a game of golf at The Burstead

Thanks to everyone who donated prizes over the year including Silverstone, London Stansted, TUI Marella Cruises, Essex Audi, Newmarket Racecourses, Southend Theatres and to everyone who donated at the Lee Valley Christmas Market

Thank you for everything you've done, we couldn't have done it without you!

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)