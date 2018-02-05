Here's How To Get Tickets For Justin Timberlake's UK & European Tour

5 February 2018, 16:19

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake has announced his first tour in four years, here's how you can buy tickets.

Justin Timberlake has announced he will be going on tour for the first time in four years. 

The former N-Sync star will be performing four shows across the UK with one being in the country's capital city, London on July 9.

The 37-year-old singer's first concert will be at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on June 27, followed Manchester Arena on July 1, another at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow on July 5, before rounding things off with a final show at the  O2 Arena on July 9.

Justin Timberlake UK Tour Dates

Picture: Justin Timberlake has announced dates for his UK tour in 2018

The 'Senorita' hitmaker will be touring his new album Man In The Woods following an epic set at the NFL Superbowl in Minnesota over the weekend.

His show-stopping performance wowed crowds with a tribute to the late singer, Prince and the performance also went viral due to a teenager who seemed way more interested in his phone than watching the popstar.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2.

Tickets for Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated Man In The Woods Tour go on sale 19th February.

Justin Timberlake Europe and UK Tour Dates  


22-June                        Paris, FR                       AccorHotels Arena                   On sale Feb. 12
27-June                       Birmingham, UK          Barclaycard Arena                 On sale Feb. 12
01-July                        Manchester, UK           Manchester Arena                  On sale Feb. 12
05-July                        Glasgow, UK                SSE Hydro                               On sale Feb. 12
09-July                        London, UK                  O2 Arena                                 On sale Feb. 12
15-July                         Amsterdam, NL             Ziggo Dome                              On sale Feb. 12
17-July                         Antwerp, BE                  Sportpaleis                                On sale Feb. 12
21-July                         Cologne. DE                 Lanxess Arena                          On sale Feb. 12
31-July                         Stockholm, SE              Friends Arena                           On sale Feb. 12
2-August                      Oslo, NO                       Telenor Arena                           On sale Feb. 12
4-August                      Copenhagen, DK          Royal Arena                              On sale Feb. 12
8-August                      Hamburg, DE                Barclaycard Arena                    On sale Feb. 12
12-August                    Berlin, DE                      Mercedes-Benz Arena              On sale Feb. 12
16-August                     Zurich, CH                    Hallenstadion                            On sale Feb. 12
20-August                     Frankfurt, DE                Festhalle                                   On sale Feb. 12
24-August                     Arnhem, NL                  Gelredome                                On sale Feb. 12
 
 

