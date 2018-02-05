Here's How To Get Tickets For Justin Timberlake's UK & European Tour

Justin Timberlake has announced his first tour in four years, here's how you can buy tickets.

Justin Timberlake has announced he will be going on tour for the first time in four years.

The former N-Sync star will be performing four shows across the UK with one being in the country's capital city, London on July 9.

The 37-year-old singer's first concert will be at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on June 27, followed Manchester Arena on July 1, another at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow on July 5, before rounding things off with a final show at the O2 Arena on July 9.

Picture: Justin Timberlake has announced dates for his UK tour in 2018

The 'Senorita' hitmaker will be touring his new album Man In The Woods following an epic set at the NFL Superbowl in Minnesota over the weekend.

His show-stopping performance wowed crowds with a tribute to the late singer, Prince and the performance also went viral due to a teenager who seemed way more interested in his phone than watching the popstar.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2.

Tickets for Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated Man In The Woods Tour go on sale 19th February.

Justin Timberlake Europe and UK Tour Dates





22-June Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena On sale Feb. 12

27-June Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12

01-July Manchester, UK Manchester Arena On sale Feb. 12

05-July Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro On sale Feb. 12

09-July London, UK O2 Arena On sale Feb. 12

15-July Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome On sale Feb. 12

17-July Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis On sale Feb. 12

21-July Cologne. DE Lanxess Arena On sale Feb. 12

31-July Stockholm, SE Friends Arena On sale Feb. 12

2-August Oslo, NO Telenor Arena On sale Feb. 12

4-August Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena On sale Feb. 12

8-August Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12

12-August Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena On sale Feb. 12

16-August Zurich, CH Hallenstadion On sale Feb. 12

20-August Frankfurt, DE Festhalle On sale Feb. 12

24-August Arnhem, NL Gelredome On sale Feb. 12



