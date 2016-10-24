Take That's Special Guest On Their Upcoming Tour Is Making All Our 90s Dreams Come True

By Holly Fishwick

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are officially hitting the open road in 2017 and touring the UK...and their support act is EXACTLY what we needed right now!

Take That Wonderland Live 2017

Full details of the amazing tour (which we're SO booking tickets to ASAP by the way!) were announced on TV during the ad break of Saturday night's X Factor show. 

Apart from being THRILLED to hear the trio focus on the new music from their upcoming album Wonderland, there's also another amazing surprise!

Read more: Robbie Williams Has Confirmed That He WILL Be Rejoining Take That!

The band are set to be joined by All Saints as their support act!

YES!!! This is just what we've been waiting for! Two of our favourite 90s bands for the price of one! We love it! 

