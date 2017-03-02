Virgin V Festival Tickets Are On Sale Now!

You can finally snap up tickets to the summer's hottest festival.

When: 19th and 20th August 2017

Where: Hylands Park, Chelmsford, and Weston Park, Staffordshire

V Festival information: V Festival takes place simultaneously at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in South Staffordshire.

Which Acts Have Been Announced Already?

Saturday Chelmsford and Sunday Staffordshire

HEADLINING: Pink

Jess Glynne

Madness

James Arthur

Rudimental

Sean Paul

Sun Chelmsford and Saturday Staffordshire

HEADLINING: Jay-Z

Stormzy

Craig David

Clean Bandit

The Wombats