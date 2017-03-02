Virgin V Festival Tickets Are On Sale Now!
You can finally snap up tickets to the summer's hottest festival.
When: 19th and 20th August 2017
Where: Hylands Park, Chelmsford, and Weston Park, Staffordshire
V Festival information: V Festival takes place simultaneously at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in South Staffordshire.
Tickets are on sale now! You can buy them here!
Which Acts Have Been Announced Already?
Saturday Chelmsford and Sunday Staffordshire
HEADLINING: Pink
Jess Glynne
Madness
James Arthur
Rudimental
Sean Paul
Sun Chelmsford and Saturday Staffordshire
HEADLINING: Jay-Z
Stormzy
Craig David
Clean Bandit
The Wombats
