Virgin V Festival Tickets Are On Sale Now!

You can finally snap up tickets to the summer's hottest festival.

V Festival Logo

Comments

When: 19th and 20th August 2017

Where: Hylands Park, Chelmsford, and Weston Park, Staffordshire

V Festival information: V Festival takes place simultaneously at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in South Staffordshire. 

v festival

 

Tickets are on sale now! You can buy them here!

Which Acts Have Been Announced Already?

Saturday Chelmsford and Sunday Staffordshire

HEADLINING: Pink 

Jess Glynne

Madness

James Arthur

Rudimental

Sean Paul

Sun Chelmsford and Saturday Staffordshire

HEADLINING: Jay-Z 

Stormzy

Craig David

Clean Bandit

The Wombats 

 

Recently Played