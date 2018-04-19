Crediton Man Jailed For Historic Sexual Offences

A man from Crediton has been jailed for 26 years after being convicted of 16 non-recent sexual offences against children in Torquay, Crediton and Hampshire.

Liam Clarke, aged 35, was found guilty of 16 offences including rape of a child, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The charges relate to three victims, with offences being committed from 1997 to 2016.

DC Katy King, of the Public Protection Unit in Exeter, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation involving historical sexual abuse over a number of years by Clarke.

“It has been an extremely traumatic and emotional time for all three victims. He has been on remand since July 2017 and this result finally provides these vulnerable victims with some closure.

“They have shown resilience and patience throughout the investigation. It is hoped that they can draw strength from the verdict and can live knowing that they have done everything they can to help protect others.

“We wish to thank everyone who has worked hard in achieving this justice.”

If anyone feels they have been a victim of non-recent sexual abuse and would like to talk to someone to seek advice, they can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk Police can also be contacted via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101.