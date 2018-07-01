Exmouth RNLI crew rescue teenager after cliff fall

A 16 year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling 60ft off a cliff at Orcombe Point.

Volunteers from Exmouth RNLI found the teenager on a ledge, she was winced to safety before being taken to Derriford hospital by air ambulance.

Crew volunteer, Roger Jackson was one of the Crew volunteers first on the scene: ''We found the girl in extreme agony, in a crumpled mess. She had been joined by a friend who had run down the steps and entered the water in order to reach her. Together they had somehow moved up to a ledge to stay higher than the tide, until help arrived. We would like to thank him for assisting her to a place of safety and saving her from a worse situation with an incoming tide.

''When speaking to the casualty's friends, we understood that they had been sitting on the edge of the cliff looking at the moon over the sea. The cliff edge had crumbled under her and taken her down a vertical drop, feet first. On the way down, she had hit an overhang and then slid down straight to the bottom.

''With the recent long warm weather, our Jurassic cliffs are very dry and prone to splitting and creating rock falls. It is not only dangerous for walkers at the top, it is also dangerous for people sitting on beaches beneath. We would encourage people not to take the risk of going near the edge - keep to the marked footpaths and enjoy our beautiful coastline from a safe distance.

''It was a tremendous effort by all emergency services involved. Joined-up lifesaving which we can only learn by training regularly together and understanding each other's assets.''