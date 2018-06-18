Man Dies After Collision On North Devon Link Road

A man has died following a serious collision on the North Devon link road at South Molton.

Police were called at around 11.40am to reports of a collision between several cars.

A man was cut out of one of the vehicles but was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

An elderly woman, from another vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting 291 of the 18th June 2018.