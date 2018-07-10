Man stabbed in Exeter

10 July 2018, 10:32

Devon & Cornwall police car

Police say a man's been stabbed in Exeter in the early hours of this morning.

Police have closed York Road in Exeter after a stabbing this morning (Tuesday 10 July).

Emergency services were called to York Road, in the St James' area of Exeter just before 4am.

A 19-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital with a puncture wound to his abdomen and leg.

His injuries are not believed to be serious. 

Scenes of crime officers are investigating and Devon and Cornwall Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/061449/18.

