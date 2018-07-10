Murder investigation in Exeter

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man who was assaulted in Exeter City Centre.

It happened on Exeter High Street outside the Tesco Metro store at around 11pm on Saturday 30th June.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Derriford hospital but sadly died on Monday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Jo Hall, said: “This incident took place late in the evening of Saturday 30 June in Exeter City Centre.

“The victim was taken to RD&E hospital for treatment for the serious injuries he had sustained. He was later transferred to Derriford hospital where he died nine days later.

“Following his death a murder investigation is underway and I would ask that anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward to speak to police.”

Guy Pottle, aged 31 from Beacon Heath, Exeter, was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number CR/058219/18.