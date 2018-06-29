Police name teenager who died in Tavistock

Police have named a teenage girl who died in Tavistock last weekend.

15-year-old Hannah Bragg was found unwell in Crowndale Road having believed to have taken an unknown substance which is now thought to have been MDMA/Ecstasy.

Hannah was taken to Derriford Hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased.

Next of kin were informed and the police are continuing to support the family at this difficult time.

A 14-year-old boy, also from the Tavistock area, was also taken to Derriford Hospital and was in a stable condition before being released from hospital.

Police launched an investigation and believe that both teenagers suffered adverse reactions having taken a substance believed to be MDMA/Ecstasy which was seized from the scene.

Detective Inspector Adrian Hawkins said: ''Our investigation continues and detectives from around the Force have made a number of arrests.

''A 20-year-old man from Tavistock was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled substance of Class A, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of Class A and a 15-year-old boy from Tavistock was arrested on suspicion of supply a controlled drug of Class A and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

''All three people were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

''We are continuing to work towards establishing the cause of events that led to this tragic incident.

''The local Neighbourhood teams are providing a visible presence in the area and schools have also been engaged with on the risks surrounding drug use.

''One young girl’s life has already been lost, the message to the public at this stage is clear, no drugs are safe.

''I would like to stress that this was an isolated incident involving these two young people and we are continuing to investigate the extent of drug use and supply throughout Tavistock.

''We would however urge all parents and carers to speak to their children and young people about the risks of taking unknown substances.

''Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and we continue to provide support to them at this terrible time.''

Anyone with information which can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting log number 655 of 23/06/18.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.