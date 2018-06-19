Rare Lizard Bred At Paignton Zoo

19 June 2018, 11:39

Paignton Zoo

Staff at Paignton Zoo have successfully bred a Chinese crocodile lizard for the first time.

The endangered species are usually only found in some parts southern China and northern Vietnam. 

The creature is s described as being a cross between a chameleon and a mosaic! 

Luke Harding, Paignton Zoo’s Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates, is understandably excited: ''This is a species that many other collections in the UK keep and work with. For us to successfully cycle and breed them is testimony to the progress of our department, the quality of our facilities and the expertise in our team!''

