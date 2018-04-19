Reward To Find Devon Man

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information on whereabouts of kidnap suspect.

Scott Saint is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnap offence in Cardiff in November last year.

The 39-year-old is from the Honiton area of Devon but also has links to Bristol.

Ella Rabaiotti, Crimestoppers Manager, said: "I would ask that anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Scott Saint to contact us anonymously. "We won't judge, ask any of your personal details or make you speak to anyone other than ourselves. We'll take your information and pass it onto the police, and then you're done."

Four men have all been charged with kidnap offences and are currently on remand awaiting trial next month,

A fifth man was arrested in Cardiff on Friday, April 13 and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Scott Saint, please contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.