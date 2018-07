Serious assault in Exeter: man charged

Police have charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Exeter which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened outside the Tesco Metro store on Exeter High Street on Saturday 30th June at around 11pm.

The 40-year-old victim remains in Derriford Hospital.

Guy Pottle aged 31 from Beacon Heath, Exeter has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due before Exeter Magistrates Court.