The Royal Clarence Hotel Fire - One Year On

27 October 2017, 11:22

One Year since the Royal Clarence Hotel fire

00:57

The Oldest Hotel in England - The Royal Clarence Hotel in Exeter - was destroyed by fire a year ago.

The 28th October marks one year since the Royal Clarence hotel in Exeter was devastated by fire. 

The fire started in the Castle Fine Art gallery before spreading to the Well House Tavern, and the Royal Clarence Hotel in Exeter's Cathedral Yard. 

The first 999 call was received at 5.11am on Friday 28th October 2016. 

It was declared a Major Incident at 5.42am - by 6.35am, 20 fire engines were on the scene.

 At the height of the fire, there were around 150 firefighters actively involved, with 207 firefighters at the scene at the same time during one hand-over period. 

There were around 100 firefighters at the scene for the first three days of the incident around the clock. It's been described as the largest fire in Exeter since the Second World War. 

Fire crews were at the scene for more than a week and 95 different fire engines were there for at least part of the time. 

Now, a year on, and the owners of the Hotel - Andrew Brownsword hotels - say they're hoping to see the historic building rebuilt, and open again by 2019. 

Structural engineers have been on site, working to save as many historical elements of the hotel as possible. 

The Grade 2 listed building has now been made safe, and plans to rebuild the hotel have been revealed. 

The rebuild is expected to take around 18 months, with plans to restore the distinctive facade of the hotel to it's former glory.

Trending on Heart

How Much Does Adele Get Paid A Day

Adele Earns THIS Much A Day Thanks To The Success Of Her Last Album
Apprentice 2017

This Is How Much The Apprentice Candidates Get Paid To Go On The Show
Homework Debate

WATCH: This Morning Spark Debate Over Setting Homework During The Holidays
Davina McCall Egg Timer

Davina McCall Reveals Secret To Long Marriage And It Involves An Egg Timer!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aliens

There’s A Scientific Reason Why NASA Haven’t Found Any Aliens...YET

BA owner sees profits soar and eyes opportunities as rivals fail

Thieves use gas to blow up cash machine outside Matalan in Darlington

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News