Time To Merge

A public survey to know what the public think of the plans for a merger of the two forces, has been launched by the regions Police and Crime Commisioner', as the merger will only go-ahead if the public say so.

There is an established strategic alliance programme between the forces which has seen significant efficiencies and increased collaboration since March 2015.

Around 25% of staff are already operating within the strategic alliance, including some areas of specialist policing such as roads policing, firearms and dogs.

A single leadership will reduce the number of chief officers and police and crime commissioners: One Police and Crime Plan, one vision, one mission.

Go to www.futurepolicing.co.uk for more information about the proposed merger and to complete survey.

The survey will run from Friday 29 June until Monday 27 August.

The results of the survey will form part of a business case that will be submitted to the Home Office in the autumn.

For a printed copy of the survey contact your police and crime commissioner's office.