University of Exeter gets biggest EVER donation

The donation from the Dennis and Mireille Gillings Foundation will fund a new Neuroimaging Centre

The University of Exeter has been given it's largest ever donation.

The £10 million donation will fund the new Mireille Gillings Neuroimaging Centre, which will be built at the University of Exeter Medical School.

The new building, located at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust site, will help accelerate clinical trials for potential dementia treatments over the next five years.

The new state of the art centre will help to double the amount of dementia drugs being developed.

Dr M Gillings said: "As a neuroscientist I understand that the application of new scanning technology and techniques has the potential to transform neurological research. This new, state-of-the-art imaging centre will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the molecular understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurological disease."

The centre has the potential to benefit patients globally.

Professor Clive Ballard, Dean of the University of Exeter Medical School said: "This incredibly generous gift will help us make a real difference to people with dementia across the world. We urgently need new treatments. This new imaging centre will help us conduct innovative new trials to find them."