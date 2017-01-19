Enter Race For Life 2017
Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.
Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research.
Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters.
So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it.
Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides.
Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.
See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.
Sign up here or call on 0845 600 6050
Full Event Listing:
5/10K
Sunday 21st May 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Dunstable LU6 2GY
Distance: Race 5K and 10K
Sunday 4th June 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Northampton NN3 3AD
Distance: Race 10K
Sunday 4th June 2017 at 2.00pm
Where: Northampton NN3 3AD
Distance: Race 5K
Sunday 4th June 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Welwyn & Hatfield AL8 6DQ
Distance: Race 5K
Sunday 11th June 2017 at 10.00am
Where: Milton Keynes MK9 4AP
Distance: Race 10K
Sunday 11th June 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Milton Keynes MK9 4AP
Distance: Race 5K
Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Bedford MK40 3PF
Distance: Race 5K and 10K
Sunday 9th July 2017 at 11.00am
Where: Stevenage SG2 8RH
Distance: Race 5K and 10K
Sunday 23rd July 2017 at 11.00am
Where: St Albans
Distance: Race 5K and 10K
Pretty Muddy:
Saturday 20th of May 2017 at 10.00am
Saturday 3rd June 2017 at 10.00am
Saturday 10th June 2017 at 10.00am
Saturday 1st July 2017 at 10.00am
Saturday 1st July 2017 at 11.00am
Saturday 9th September 2017 at 10.00am
Recently Played Tracks
To listen live, choose your preferred location:
On TV: 1998's Biggest Sellers!
1pm - 2pm
-
Estelle American Boy
12:44
-
George Michael , Elton John Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
12:20
-
Eternal I Wanna Be The Only One
12:16
-
Luther Vandross The Best Things In Life Are Free
12:12
Don't Miss
Gallery Celebrity Parents: Stars Who've Become Mums & Dads
Gallery Top Of The Chops! Celebrity Hair Do-Overs
Gallery Celebrity Engagements: Has Kirstin Dunst Got Engaged?
Video Horse Achieves True Happiness With The Help Of Rubber Chicken Toy
Gallery Bare-Naked Ladies: Stars Without Makeup!
Gallery Stars With Big Hearts
Gallery New Celebrity Couples: Who's Dating Who? Jennifer Lopez and Drake
Gallery Celebrity Weddings: Emma And Matt Willis Celebrate Their Anniversary In The Best Way
Gallery Celebrity Splits: Nick Knowles and Jessica Rose Moor Call It A Day On Their Marriage
Join Heart Bingo Today!
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Heart's Feel-Good Songs
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Local
Weather
Find your local four day weather report here.
Win With Heart
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments