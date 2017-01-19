Enter Race For Life 2017

Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research.

Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters.

So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it.

Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides.

Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.

See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

Sign up here or call on 0845 600 6050

Full Event Listing:

5/10K

Sunday 21st May 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Dunstable LU6 2GY

Distance: Race 5K and 10K

Sunday 4th June 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Northampton NN3 3AD

Distance: Race 10K

Sunday 4th June 2017 at 2.00pm

Where: Northampton NN3 3AD

Distance: Race 5K

Sunday 4th June 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Welwyn & Hatfield AL8 6DQ

Distance: Race 5K

Sunday 11th June 2017 at 10.00am

Where: Milton Keynes MK9 4AP

Distance: Race 10K

Sunday 11th June 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Milton Keynes MK9 4AP

Distance: Race 5K

Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Bedford MK40 3PF

Distance: Race 5K and 10K

Sunday 9th July 2017 at 11.00am

Where: Stevenage SG2 8RH

Distance: Race 5K and 10K

Sunday 23rd July 2017 at 11.00am

Where: St Albans

Distance: Race 5K and 10K

Pretty Muddy:

Saturday 20th of May 2017 at 10.00am

Where: Dunstable LU6 2GY

Distance: 5K

Saturday 3rd June 2017 at 10.00am Where: Northampton NN3 3AD Distance: 5K

Saturday 10th June 2017 at 10.00am Where: Watford WD18 7LG Distance: 5K