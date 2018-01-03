Enter Race For Life 2018

Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research.

Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters and right now in January you'll SAVE 30% off the sign up fee, so why wait?

So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it.

Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides.

Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.

See the list below for events across The Four Counties - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

To take advantage of the January sale with a massive 30% off, click below or call on 0300 123 0770





Full Event Listing:

Sunday 20th May 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Corby, NN17 1SZ

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 9.45am

Where: Northampton, NN3 3AD

Distance: Pretty Muddy Kids





Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 10.30am

Where: Northampton, NN3 3AD

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K





Saturday 2nd June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6DQ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K





Sunday 3rd June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Northampton, NN3 3AD

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Sunday 3rd June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6DQ

Distance: Race 5K





Sunday 10th June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Sunday 24th June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Luton, LU1 5EH

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Saturday 30th June 2018 at 10.00am

Where: Bedford, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 10K





Saturday 30th June 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Bedford, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K





Sunday 1st July 2018 at 10.00am

Where: Bedford, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Half Marathon





Sunday 1st July 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Bedford, MK41 9DJ

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Sunday 8th July 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Stevenage, SG2 8RH

Distance: Race 5K and 10K





Saturday 8th September 2018 at 9.45am

Where: Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS

Distance: Pretty Muddy Kids





Saturday 8th September 2018 at 10.30am

Where: Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K and 10K