Ask For Angela Rolled Out Across Herts Pubs

A scheme to help pub-goers to discreetly get help from staff if they feel unsafe is being rolled out across Hertfordshire.

At venues signed up to 'Ask For Angela', someone needing a hand - for instance, if they're on a first date and the other person isn't who they say they are or is making them feel uncomfortable - can simply ask to speak to "Angela".