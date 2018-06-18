Dog Killed After Being THROWN From Moving Car On M25 In Herts

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dog was killed when he was thrown from a moving vehicle onto the M25, with a second dog surviving the impact.

Cars travelling at more than 60 mph were forced to swerve and break suddenly after the two dogs were seen being thrown from a vehicle along with a blanket, at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.



Sadly one dog, a lurcher type, was killed instantly after being hit multiple times by vehicles who had no way of stopping in time.



Fortunately the second dog, a small black and white Jack Russell terrier, dodged the slowing traffic and made it to the side of the road, with a number of driving pulling over the help catch him, and one parking up and waiting with the petrified pooch until the authorities and the RSPCA could arrive to help.



RSPCA animal welfare officer (AWO) Peter Warne said: “This is an absolutely outrageous thing for someone to have done. The danger that this act put not only the dogs in, but also the many people traveling on the road at that time, is just appalling. Witnesses who I have spoken to so far did not get a clear description of the vehicle that the dogs were thrown on to the carriageway between junctions 20 and 19 of the major motorway, however, I am appealing to anybody else who may have seen what happened to get in touch with us so we can investigate and try to find the person or people responsible. It is terribly sad the the lurcher dog did not survive and was killed in such a horrific way - it seems this poor dog’s death was instant due to the speed that the vehicles were travelling at. However, I’d like to say big thank-you to those drivers who were able to safely slow down and help to catch the dog, and the person who waited with him until I arrived. Those people almost certainly saved this dog’s life.”



The Jack Russell dog was checked over by a vet after AWO Warne took him straight to a local practice last night, and luckily, he has suffered no injuries from the ordeal. Nicknamed Tarmax by the veterinary team, he is moving today to a temporary foster home under the care of the RSPCA, and in time, he will be found a loving new home.



Tarmax is estimated to be between six and seven years old and is friendly dog. He was not microchipped.



Anybody with any information that may help AWO Warne and the RSPCA investigate the person responsible can call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line number, in complete confidence, on 0300 123 8018.



