Four Counties New Year's Honours

Herts, Beds, Bucks and Northants have brought home 42 awards in the New Year's Honours list, as Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb becomes a 'Sir'!

They include two CBEs, which are awarded for having a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. You can also get one for a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

There are 13 British Empire Medals (BEMs), which are given for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.

Those awarded OBEs have been recognised for having a major local role in any activity, including work which has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

And those given MBEs have been rewarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which will have had a long-term, significant impact.

The full list of those honoured in Herts, Beds, Bucks and Northants is as follows:

BEM

Alison Bradbury. For services to the community in Clophill, Bedfordshire. (Box End)

Joyce Brooker. For services to the community in Wing.

Ann Browning. Chairman, Berkhamsted Committee, The Children's Society. For charitable services. (Berkhamsted)

John Cornish. For services to the community in Stewkley.

Special Constable Lloyd Fairey. Northamptonshire Police. For services to Policing and the community in Wootton Fields, Northampton.

Andrew Marshallsay. Fire Service Trainer, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For voluntary service to the Fire Cadets Unit and the Fire Service Youth Training Association. (Bedfordshire)

Fiona McCormack. For services to Children and Young Adults with Special Educational Needs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London.

Melanie Parker. For services to Girlguiding and the Royal British Legion. (Toddingtone)

Terry Ridgley. Welfare Officer, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Lisa Turner. For services to the community in the Four Churches Benifice, South Cambridgeshire. (Royston)

Harry Spiro. For services to Holocaust Education. (Radlett)

Maryon Stewart. Founder, Angelus Foundation. For services to Drug Education. (Bushey)

Kulbir Brar. Community and Diversity Officer Thames Valley Police. For services to Community Cohesion.

CBE

Professor Timothy Briggs. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust. For services to the Surgical Profession. (Bedfordshire)

Kevin Sadler. Director, Courts and Tribunals Development, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Hertfordshire)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Paul Ferguson. For services to carving, gilding and conservation. (Leighton Buzzard)

Julia Farman. Head, European Intake Unit, UK Visas and Immigration, Home Office. For public service. (Bedfordshire)

BEE GEES SINGER - Barry Gibb, CBE. Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to music and charity. (Buckinghamshire)

MBE

Hilary Cantle. For services to the older people and to charity in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Derek Clarke. Duke of Edinburgh's Award Coordinator, Broxbourne and Richard Hale Schools. For services to Young People in Hertfordshire. (Hertfordshire)

Anne Hendy. Teacher, Hitchin Girls School. For services to Education. (Hitchin)

Kathleen Keillor. Governor, Caroline Haslett Primary School. For services to Education (Milton Keynes)

Elizabeth Lovesey. For services to Education and the community in Great Barford. (Great Barford)

Luton Borough Council leader Hazel Simmons. For services to Local Government in Luton.

Emma Smith. Head of operations, National Crime Agency. For services to Tackling Economic Crime. (Leighton Buzzard)

Professor William Stephens. University secretary and head executive office, Cranfield University. For services to Higher Education. (Steppingley)

David Thomas. For services to Social Work Education and People with Disabilities. (Sandy)

Sue Smith, the former first ever joint chief executive of South Northamptonshire and Cherwell District Councils. For services to local government (Northants)

OBE

Dr David Docherty. Chief executive, National Centre for Universities and Business. For services to Higher Education and Business. (Abbots Langley)

Barbara Holm. Principal, Westminster Adult Education Service and Founder, National Adult Community Learning Support and Development Network. For services to Adult Education. (Hatfield)

Aina Khan. For services to the Protection of Women and Children in Unregistered Marriages. (Cheshunt)

Bernard Lane. Grade 6 Tackling Crime Unit, Crime Policing and Fire Group, Home Office. For services to Community Safety and Reducing Crime. (Hertfordshire)

Anthony O'Hear. Professor of Philosophy and lately head Department of Education, University of Buckingham. For services to Education.

Naomi Marek. Chief executive, Sky Badger. For services to Special Educational Needs. (Potton)

Gavin Oldham. For services to Children and Young People through The Share Foundation. (Tring)

Christian Rucker, MBE. Founder, The White Company. For services to Retail.

Teresa Scott. Founder and chief executive officer, Kennedy Scott. For services to Entrepreneurship and Employability.

Lynne Swift. Director of People and Organisational Development, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service.

Paul Taiano. Chair of Governors, Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and Horse Racing Welfare. (Hertfordshire)

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Kuldip Bhamrah. Technician, East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust.