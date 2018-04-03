Man Dies After Crash Near Oundle

A 23-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.

The fatal collision happened at about 6.05pm yesterday (Monday, April 2) on the A605 at Oundle when, for reasons unknown, a silver Ford Fiesta, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was declared deceased at the scene.

Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening.

The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.