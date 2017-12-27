Man Dies In Christmas Day Collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A5 near Towcester.

At about 1.45pm on Christmas Day, a black Ford Fiesta travelling north between Pottersbury and Towcester, left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree. The driver, an 18-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.



Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.