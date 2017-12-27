Man Dies In Christmas Day Collision

Now Playing
There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back Shawn Mendes
27 December 2017, 13:42
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A5 near Towcester.
At about 1.45pm on Christmas Day, a black Ford Fiesta travelling north between Pottersbury and Towcester, left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree. The driver, an 18-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.
Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.